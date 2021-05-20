Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 1,244,116 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,116 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $265,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,528,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.