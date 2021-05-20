BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The stock had a trading volume of 8,711,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 511.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.94. The company has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Insiders have bought a total of 10,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,719 over the last quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

