Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $16.40 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $146.70 million and $33.76 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.40 or 0.00043145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.01058162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095938 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,942,688 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

