AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE AZZ opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. FMR LLC grew its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AZZ by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.