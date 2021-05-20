Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

