Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.92 million.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. 7,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.