Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.73 and last traded at $125.33. Approximately 9,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 579,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,372,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $3,072,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,574.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

