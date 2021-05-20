Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Aviva stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,355. Aviva has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

