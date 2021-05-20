Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

JEPI opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $60.29.

