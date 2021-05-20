Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $22,909,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

