Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

PRPH opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

