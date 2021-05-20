Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVID. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.30. 17,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

