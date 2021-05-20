Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.660-0.730 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.
Shares of AVYA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.72.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
