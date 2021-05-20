Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.660-0.730 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

