Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.05 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

