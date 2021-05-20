Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FDX opened at $307.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.78. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $114.92 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

