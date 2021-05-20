Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

