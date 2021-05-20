Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $226,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

VFC stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

