Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

