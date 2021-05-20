AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 166.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

NYSE:AVB opened at $196.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $199.81.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

