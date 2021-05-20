Autonio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $510,851.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $13.47 million and $510,851.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00071106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00388520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00220242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004304 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00976312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,116,429 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.