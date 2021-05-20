Autohome (ATHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATHM stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. Autohome has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

