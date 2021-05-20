Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $273.97 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

