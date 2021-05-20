Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,137 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

