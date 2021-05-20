Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.