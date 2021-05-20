aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Equities research analysts at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 271.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of LIFE opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.