Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTIS opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.