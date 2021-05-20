Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 108 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $304.97 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $163.86 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.