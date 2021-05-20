Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,971 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 7,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Assurant by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Assurant by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Assurant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Assurant by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $157.08 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

