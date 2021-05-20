Associated Banc Corp Sells 247 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $456.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.05 and its 200-day moving average is $402.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.11 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

