Associated Banc Corp Purchases 547 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

HUBB stock opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.92 and a 1 year high of $201.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average of $172.38. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

