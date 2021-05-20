Associated Banc Corp Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

