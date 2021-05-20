Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of ASPU opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 129,481 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

