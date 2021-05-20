ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 462.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $630.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $311.11 and a one year high of $675.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $641.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

