Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $6,835,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 38.8% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 382,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 107,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $1,949,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $86.82. 432,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

