Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 20,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

