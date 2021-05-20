Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

ARLO stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $508.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 307.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

