Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 11,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $323.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,829,244 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

