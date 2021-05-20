ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

CAH stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.