ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $131.31 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

