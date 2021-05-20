ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UGI by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in UGI by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

