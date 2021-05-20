ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $322.59 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

