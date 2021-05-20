Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million

Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce $3.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 million and the highest is $11.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $15.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.59 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $85.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,758. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $257.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

