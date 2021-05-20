Apria (NYSE:APR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Apria alerts:

NYSE APR opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.