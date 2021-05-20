AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE APP opened at $64.61 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.