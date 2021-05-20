AppLovin Co.’s Quiet Period Will End on May 25th (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 25th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

APP stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290 over the last three months.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

