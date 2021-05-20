AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CFO Herald Y. Chen Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $64.61 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.