Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Shares of AMAT traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.31. 17,931,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

