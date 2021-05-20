Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,084 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $123,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $125.72 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

