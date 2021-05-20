Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,088 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 497,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 393,617 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

