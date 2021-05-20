AppHarvest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,791 put options on the company. This is an increase of 905% compared to the average volume of 576 put options.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPH shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10).

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.